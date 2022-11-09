A HORSE hospital, commercial kitchen, electronic jumbo screen and new cattle yards are just part of the vision for the city's industry leading equine centre.
A 10 year masterplan paving the way for the future of the Australian Equine and Livestock Centre (AELEC) has been given the green light from council.
AELEC manager Prue Simson said the plan, which took 12 months to develop, would be crucial in matching the fast-paced and growing equine industry.
"We're occupied about 320 days of the year, which includes bump-in and bump-out and the actual event themselves," she said.
"It's very successful, but the downside to that is the tetris we have to play with our calendar unfortunately."
To maximise scope and space, the masterplan sets out the future goals of the centre, through improvements to infrastructure, management and operations, promotion, and events and education.
Upgrading food and beverage facilities, amenities, shaded areas, industry partnerships and new events are just a few of the plans on the agenda.
With the AELEC contributing $18 million to the city's economy each year, Ms Simson said maximising the potential of the venue would have a flow on effect.
"We have people that come every year, that's when they service their vehicles, it's when the buy new headers and tractors," she said.
"They use Tamworth as their hub and service centre for their annual renewals."
With more food and beverage options, vet centres and trader spots making up the masterplan, the vision for AELEC is to become a one-stop-shop, Ms Simson said.
But she said she wasn't worried this would draw visitors away from venturing into the CBD to spend money.
"I don't think it's going to deter anyone," she said.
"With everything else growing in and around Tamworth, it just keeps the trend going and supports everything else going on in the region."
Ms Simson said the masterplan also doesn't favour any particular equine discipline.
The masterplan was unanimously supported by council on Tuesday.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
