The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council's new Waste Wagon trial will launch with universal $25 fee

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
November 9 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Waste Wagon trial will launch on February 1, 2023 for residents in the Tamworth LGA. Picture by Peter Hardin, file

RESIDENTS across the Tamworth local government area (LGA) will pay the same amount, no matter where they live, for a new book-in bulky waste collection service, set to launch in the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.