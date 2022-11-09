RESIDENTS across the Tamworth local government area (LGA) will pay the same amount, no matter where they live, for a new book-in bulky waste collection service, set to launch in the new year.
The Waste Wagon - a replacement for traditional kerbside collection - was originally set to cost $35 for Barraba, Manilla and Nundle residents and $45 for those living in regional remote locations.
Now, it will cost $25 for everyone in the Tamworth LGA, with a 50 per cent discount available for those on a pension or disability card.
Councillor Phil Betts put forward the proposal at the council's ordinary meeting to make the scheme "fairer" for regional residents, which was unanimously supported.
Recent community consultation found 83 people supported the new waste system, while 28 opposed it and 58 people who did not indicate a position.
Councillor Mark Rodda said he liked the original bulky waste pick-up service, but he understood it was unsustainable due to the waste going straight to landfill.
"Personally I would prefer a service that didn't charge additional fees, some people might say it's only $25 but fees and charges go up and cost of living pressures as well," he said.
"But I understand this is better than no scheme at all, so I'll certainly be supporting it."
Director of water and waste Bruce Logan said the new system is about reducing costs for residents.
"The cost of our waste going into landfill is $82 per cubic metre, so anything we can do to minimise the amount of waste going into landfill is saving the community money," he said.
The Waste Wagon trial will launch on February 1, 2023 for residents in the Tamworth LGA.
The trial will run for 12 months, and if it's successful it will be implemented on a long term basis.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
