THE face of business in Tamworth is changing as big name corporations and franchises move into the city.
Big players like Rebel Sport, Platypus Shoes and Qube Logisitics preparing to open and finalising contracts are just a few signs of growth for the region, Tamworth Business Chamber president Stephanie Cameron said.
"The reason they're investing in Tamworth is because we are growing year on year," she said.
"I think all of the dominoes are falling into place.
"I think you'll find it will be just a boom in our region."
The Global Gateway and Tamworth Business Park selling like "hotcakes" and investments from big businesses and industries, will reap rewards for local small business owners, Ms Cameron said.
READ ALSO:
"It flows on to not only retail but the housing market, it all goes around in a circle," she said.
"If money is being invested in our region, what we want to do is make sure they can use local businesses ... so that money stays in our region."
The demographic and a growing population attracted Platypus Shoes to open up shop.
Accent Group, parent company of Platypus Shoes, leasing assistant Luke Agostinelli said it was a "no brainer" for the company to expand to Tamworth.
"The demographic of Tamworth is pretty good and it's got a sizeable population," he said.
"There's really a lot of runway in these regional towns."
Mr Agostinelli said the brand was trying to capitalise on the festival scene, making Tamworth's 10-day country music festival an attractive drawcard.
"We've been trying to break into that space in a much larger way," he said.
The shift of people holidaying in regional locations and doing "home holidays" post pandemic was also a driving force behind the opening.
"When you're on a holiday having these national brands in regional towns is a bit of familiarity for these guys [visitors from cities]."
The store, which stocks shoe brands including Nike, Adidas, New Balance and Dr Marten, will employ local people and is expected to open on November 17 in Tamworth Square.
The construction of the University of New England campus in the city centre, which is slated to open in 2024, will provide a new opportunity for Tamworth to diversify its business scene.
Ms Cameron said she hoped this would incentivise millennial-targeted stores and industry to set up shop, to meet the needs of an influx of young people.
"As Tamworth is growing, these younger generations are being attracted back to our region, or they're actually staying here," she said.
"With the cost of living and the price of rentals in metropolitan areas having gone up so much, why not stay at home?"
Tamworth Regional Council director of growth and prosperity Jacqueline O'Neill, said investment from national brands was a step toward Tamworth becoming an "important commercial" centre for North West NSW.
"Investment brings investment," she said.
"Recent major projects bringing new industry and business into Tamworth are beginning to create confidence for other national or international businesses to expand their operations here."
But when things boom, cracks tend to follow.
Ms Cameron said the investment from industry and the influx of people moving to Tamworth would only remain a positive if there was infrastructure in place to support it.
"We're already struggling with workers, we're struggling with housing for those workers, childcare and health," she said.
"If business booms, and we're already struggling with those factors in the background, it's going to exacerbate those risk factors."
Ms O'Neill said ensuring Tamworth has the infrastructure to facilitate the city's predicted growth is a major focus of the Blueprint 100.
"New housing developments like the Arcadia Estate are key to achieving this," she said.
"As are improving our transport networks including our roads, rail, air and active transport networks."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.