The Northern Daily Leader

Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association's 2022 national finals to be staged next week

Updated November 9 2022 - 2:26pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Bushmen's, Campdraft and Rodeo Association's national finals are set to be staged in Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin

The countdown is on for the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association's hallmark event, with the 2022 national finals commencing at AELEC next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.