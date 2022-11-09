The countdown is on for the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association's hallmark event, with the 2022 national finals commencing at AELEC next week.
The campdraft section of the finals gets underway on November 17, with the rodeo kicking off on November 19.
ABCRA executive officer Craig Young said the campdraft is shaping up to be one of the best in the event's history.
"We have some seriously talented riders ready to compete, with the top 15 competitors of each campdrafting discipline invited to take part in the national finals," he said.
"These riders have accumulated points by competing at ABCRA-affiliated events throughout the year, so they'll be throwing everything on the line to take out top honours."
Riders taking to the campdraft arena will include John Hardie in the master rider event; Troy Palmer, who will be looking to finish on top as the most successful rider; and Molly Lebrocq, who will be looking to claim the women's title.
In the junior event, Emity Croft is expected to go well, while Nick Palmer is sitting well in the standings.
The nationals finals will also include the Australian Campdraft Championships, after it was washed out in September, as well as the inaugural Stockman's Challenge.
"We're really excited to be able to include the Australian Campdraft Championships in our event programming," said Young.
"After being cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2021 and then floods this year, it will be great to finally see the event get off the ground."
Young continued: "In addition to the country's best campdrafters, we will also have some of Australia's toughest rodeo competitors ready to hit AELEC's main arena."
The campdraft finals are free to enter, and tickets for the feature rodeo are now on sale via entertainmentvenues.com.au.
