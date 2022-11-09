TAMWORTH became the first city to turn on the electric light 134 years ago, but many would argue the brightest light in the city was shone by Ron Greer.
Mr Greer, who passed away last year, was an ambassador for Tamworth's Powerhouse Station Museum, which celebrated its 34th anniversary on Wednesday, November 9.
A plaque to remember the community member was unveiled on the walls of the engine shed.
"Ron was the main driving force behind the success of the museum," Tamworth regional councillor Marc Sutherland said.
"And if not for his passion, commitment, and drive and tenacity, I really feel that the museum would not be where it is today."
