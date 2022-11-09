A MAN managed to escape a caravan which exploded into flames on Wednesday morning by smashing a glass window and jumping through.
Firefighters were called urgently to reports three caravans and a shed were alight at a Barraba property next to a petrol station on Queen Street just before 10.30am.
There were a "number of explosions" as the flames took hold of gas bottles and vents at the caravans, Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Superintendent Tom Cooper told the Leader.
Ambulance paramedics attended and treated one man at the scene for cuts and burns after he escaped one of the burning wreckages by jumping through a glass window.
Two other people were treated for minor injuries, according to a FRNSW spokesperson.
The blaze was extinguished within about half-an-hour but all three caravans as well as a shed on the property were destroyed, according to reports from the scene.
"The firies did a good job," Superintendent Cooper said.
"They stopped it from getting into the service station which was a good effort."
Superintendent Cooper said the one FRNSW crew stationed at Barraba initially fought the fire alone, with the closest back-up team rushing to help from Manilla, about 45km away.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Firefighters remained at the scene on Wednesday morning extinguishing any hotspots.
