Fire and Rescue NSW crews fight fire which spread to three caravans and a shed at Barraba property near petrol station

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 9 2022 - 2:16pm, first published 12:30pm
Firefighters were called to a property in Barraba and fought a fire as it engulfed three caravans and a shed. File picture

A MAN managed to escape a caravan which exploded into flames on Wednesday morning by smashing a glass window and jumping through.

