The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Court

Magistrates Te'res Sia and Mark Whelan take over court circuit covering Gunnedah, Wee Waa, Narrabri, Coonabarabran, Coonamble, Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
November 13 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two magistrates have taken over the Gunnedah court circuit. File picture

TWO NEW faces have taken to the bench in country courthouses across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.