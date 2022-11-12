TWO NEW faces have taken to the bench in country courthouses across the region.
Magistrates Te'res Sia and Mark Whelan have taken over the Gunnedah court circuit from magistrates Justin Peach and Kirralee Perry.
The pair was appointed to sit in the region and cover the circuit, which works on a four-week rotation, by the NSW Local Court.
The circuit includes stints in the country courthouses of Wee Waa, Narrabri, Coonabarabran, Coonamble and Gunnedah.
It also includes short but regular sittings in Tamworth for one week every four weeks.
Ms Sia and Mr Whelan are sharing the circuit.
They have been working in the area for a week now, having started their appointments last Monday, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Communities and Justice.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
