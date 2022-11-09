The Northern Daily Leader

Harness Racing: Rolemax picks up a win in Tamworth

By Julie Maughan
Updated November 9 2022 - 1:47pm, first published 1:00pm
Rolamax and Blake Hughes. Picture by PeterMac Photography

Rolamax produced a nice win at the Tamworth harness meeting last Thursday for trainer Neil Kliendienst and reinsman Blake Hughes.

