Rolamax produced a nice win at the Tamworth harness meeting last Thursday for trainer Neil Kliendienst and reinsman Blake Hughes.
The 9-year-old, in his 149th race start, produced a 1.6 metre win against Overthemoon (Molly Ison) and Miss Serena (Tom Ison) 8.2 metres away in third.
Molly and her charge Overthemoon led the field while Rolamax enjoyed racing in the one by one before placing in a run around the final bend.
Rolamax is raced by Neil Kliendienst and Donna Sutherland with the aged horse picking up another winner's cheque for his owners after securing his last win back in April at Redcliffe.
Hunter Valley reinswoman and regular competitor at Tamworth, Grace Panella, has notched up another career milestone in driving 100 race winners.
Panella has been waiting a little while for 100 to click over with the 20-year-old securing the win at last Monday's Newcastle meeting behind Beat Boxer.
Beat Boxer is trained by Clayton Harmey, who also secured his own milestone with training his 1,000th winner last Saturday night at Newcastle with Mitsi Gaynor in the opening event, driven by Blake Hughes.
It was straight to the lead from the four barrier for Beat Boxer with the $2.00 race favourite securing a 2.1 metre win over Nifty Studleigh (Brad Elder) and Rintin (Blake Hughes) 29.5 metres away third and a slick mile rate of 1.55.1 for 1609 metres.
After securing wins at both the Tamworth meeting last week and then Newcastle, the Ison family have elected to head north with their first stop at Redcliffe on Friday night with Prodigal Guinness, trained by Tom, and Overthemoon, trained by Andy Ison.
It will then be onto Albion Park on Saturday night with Miss Serena to take part in the $13,930 Changeover@Burwood Stud Mares Qualifying Pace (1660m) from the three barrier while stablemate and last start winner Majic Moment will commence from the three barrier in the $31,768 Sunshine Stars Yearling Sale 3yo fillies classic (2138m).
Majic Moment is raced by Todd McMillan and comes into the race off a last start win at Newcastle last Friday in a mile rate of 1.58.3 with a 5.2 metre win over Little Demon (Brianna Lindsay).
Majic Moment a Captaintreacherous-Telemecanique filly has had 13 race starts for five wins and three minor placings.
The father-daughter duo of Greg Coney as trainer and Jemma Coney as reinswoman will head to Menangle on Saturday night flying the flag for the north west with Roclea Image who has drawn the seven barrier in the $100,000 Cobbitty Equine NSW Breeders 3yo colts and geldings Blue Series Final.
