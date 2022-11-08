The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Smoke-Free Environment Policy extended to include more of CBD, but proposal to include Kootingal and Nundle shot down

November 9 2022 - 5:00am
Tamworth Regional Council manager of compliance Ross Briggs and councillor Helen Tickle on Peel Street launching community consultation for the strategy. Picture by Gareth Gardner, file

A SMOKING ban has been extended to more of Tamworth's CBD, but not the main streets of Nundle and Kootingal, after councillors fired up over the proposal.

