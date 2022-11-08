A SMOKING ban has been extended to more of Tamworth's CBD, but not the main streets of Nundle and Kootingal, after councillors fired up over the proposal.
A report to Tamworth Regional Council proposed introducing a smoking ban to the two small villages, but councillors shot it down due to "lack of community support".
The majority of Nundle and Kootingal residents opposed the ban during multiple community consultation sessions.
Councillor Mark Rodda asked what the purpose of going to consultation was if council didn't take the community's view into consideration.
"The issue is probably way over the remit of council," he said.
"It's still a legal product, and I don't think the impact in the smaller villages would be felt as greatly. There's no point having consultation if you're not going to listen to that consultation."
Councillor Phil Betts put forward the amendment to remove Nundle and Kootingal from the new policy, which was supported.
"While I agree we do need to show leadership, unless we are going to do this right across the council area, I can't support it for these two areas," he said.
Cr Marc Sutherland voted against the motion and said council has a responsibility and obligation to promote health and well-being, no matter where people live.
"There needs to be some level of consistency across the region, making sure people have access to clean, fresh air no matter where they live," he said.
Councillor Helen Tickle agreed the council has a "civic responsibility" to enforce the bans.
"I know there have been people in Nundle and Kootingal who have said they do not want this proposal," she said.
"By the same token, many have verbally spoken to me over the years and said they would like it there, however I wasn't officially standing there in the street with my pen and paper."
Nundle is a tourist destination with 30,000 people visiting the Nundle Woollen Mill each year, Cr Tickle said.
"Potentially 30,000 people walking past the smoke outside the hotel on the street," she said.
"So we have to consider the visitors. Sure, we have to consider the residents, but there are provisions made within those hotels in Kootingal and Nundle for smokers, otherwise do as they do in Tamworth and go around the corner and smoke."
Councillors Judy Coates, Mark Rodda, Russell Webb and Phill Betts opposed the ban in the villages, while Brooke Southwell, Marc Sutherland and Helen Tickle supported it.
Changes to the Tamworth Smoke-Free Environment Policy include the addition of the portion of Peel Street between Darling Street and Bourke Street.
The policy already includes Peel Street between Bourke and Hill streets, Fitzroy Street between Kable Avenue and Marius Street and the main streets of Manilla and Barraba.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
