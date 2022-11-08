South Tamworth Bowling Club has been hosting bowlers from across the state this week for a very special tournament.
The club has been the venue for the 2022 Wheelchair Sports NSW/ACT Disability Singles Classic.
The event, being held from November 7-9, has attracted 20 bowlers of all levels of ability from south to Temora and Area Park, to Sydney and the coast.
The second event on the Disability Lawn Bowls calendar, competitors are also vying for selection in the NSW Wizards.
READ ALSO:
After three rounds on Monday, the final two rounds were played on Tuesday morning with the finals commencing in the afternoon.
Wednesday's semi-final draw will see Brad Gilbert taking on Michael Vassallo on one rink and Aaron Kelly and Ryan Wood on the other with the two winners to meet in the final at 12.30.
Wood had the toughest battle to earn his spot in the final four, pipping Geoffrey Seton 13 shots to 12.
In the other quarter-finals Gilbert defeated Robert Jordan 17-8, Vassallo had a 19-5 win over Desmond Cross while Aaron Kelly edged out John Gibson 12-9.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.