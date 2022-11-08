In recent months, Ruby Spark has participated in the state Indigenous Youth Leadership Program, and was rewarded with selection in the Indigenous team based on her contribution to the program.
She was a significant contributor to the Indigenous team that went down to its multicultural counterpart 9.4 (58) to 4.4 (28).
Ruby was strong from the outset, kicking the Indigenous team's first goal of the match and set the team on its way to a one-point lead at the first break. She continued to play well, demonstrating plenty of resilience as she battled the effects of shin splints.
Mark Leavy, AFL NSW/ACT Diversity Partner, said that Spark was was a major contributor to the entire program, not just the match.
"Ruby and Deja [Barlow, another standout from the program] showed great leadership throughout, especially with the younger girls, and were role models for the entire group. In the education sessions, they both made valuable contributions, sharing their own life experiences and those of their families, and this really got the conversation flowing amongst the group," Leavy said.
"As players, both showed real maturity by seeking feedback on their own play and developed strong, collaborative relationships with the coaches.
"Ruby and Deja are the sorts of players that have the capacity to make a generational impact in terms of growing AFL at whatever level of footy they play, or role they take on in the game."
During the camp the players had the chance to rub shoulders with, and learn from, Sydney Swans AFLW player Aliesha Newman who doubles as the AFL NSW/ACT's Indigenous Ambassador. Aliesha's role is to inspire young Indigenous women, a role that's made much easier with the help of young leaders like Ruby.
The AFL NSW/ACT Indigenous Youth Girls Leadership Program and Multicultural Girls Youth Leadership Program extends well beyond the bounds of just playing AFL. Both programs include education sessions on topics as diverse as pre-match routines, mental health and wellbeing, and road safety thanks to a longstanding partnership with Transport for NSW.
