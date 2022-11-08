The Northern Daily Leader

AFL: Ruby Spark stands out during Indigenous Youth Leadership Program

Updated November 8 2022 - 5:54pm, first published 5:30pm
Ruby Spark has continued to show not only the skill, but thoughtfulness and leadership that could lead her to stardom. Picture supplied.

In recent months, Ruby Spark has participated in the state Indigenous Youth Leadership Program, and was rewarded with selection in the Indigenous team based on her contribution to the program.

