An outside broadcast organised by 2TM and 92.9fm has raised $3552.20 for local cancer support charity, Serendipity.
The Bra-B-Q fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness month took over Fitzroy Plaza on October 26.
Among the most striking things on the day was a bollard of bras donated by listeners.
A BBQ, flavoured milk, cakes, donuts and a mega raffle all helped to raise money on the day, along with an array of special guests including breast cancer survivors, Gary Seymour from Tradies Support the Ladies, representatives from the Cancer Council, Margie from the Wig Library, Kylie Gillies from Sweet Secrets and volunteers from Serendipity.
Organisers said they chose to support Serendipity because they are a local charity, with money raised locally going to support local people living with breast cancer in the New England and the North West.
A number of businesses also chipped in with items for raffles etc including: Sweet Secrets Lingerie, Country Autos, Dance Shine Fitness, AM Printing, Cellarbrations, Peel Valley Milk, Donut King Centrepoint, Bakers Delight Shoppingworld and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, who purchased all the sausages, bread, onions and condiments for the BBQ.
Organisers were also keen to thank Tamworth Regional Council for providing the event space and the volunteers who helped out on the day.
Plans are already under way for another event to be held next year.
