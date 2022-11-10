The Northern Daily Leader
2TM and 92.9fm outside broadcast raises funds for Serendipity supporting cancer patients

By Newsroom
November 10 2022 - 2:00pm
(Back) Di Lampard, Jarrad Brooke, Nikki Kenwrick, Amy Burling. (Middle) Emily Mariner, and Kat Williams. (Front) Monte Irvine. Picture supplied.

An outside broadcast organised by 2TM and 92.9fm has raised $3552.20 for local cancer support charity, Serendipity.

