Sing along with all your favourites

Presented by Rockroom Productions - A Night Of Creedence will have you reminiscing of the good old days.
The seven piece band Creedence Clearwater Reviewed are ready to set the Capitol Theatre alight this Saturday 12 November at 8pm.
This immaculate rendition of one of the greatest bands to ever live will have you singing along to all the favourites Proud Mary, Who'll Stop The Rain, Bad Moon Rising, Fortunate Son and Green River.
Creedence Clearwater Review's band members take immense pride in the detail of this show which includes a brass section and supporting backing singer.
It's a tribute that no die-hard Creedence fan would be disappointed with.
Coming to the Tamworth Town Hall this Saturday 12 November at 7:00pm, Gary Jubelin, one of Australia's most celebrated homicide detectives, brings his LIVE show 'I Catch Killers.'
Fans will have the opportunity to hear first-hand accounts from Jubelin as he is interviewed by special guest host, actor and Silver Logie Award winner, Rob Carlton.
This is a Live Show; there is no safety net here, it will be raw and brutally honest just like the world Gary inhabited.
You will find out what being a real homicide cop is all about, the price that is paid and how it changes you.
Rob will be probing the tough cases, ruthless criminals, controversies, and regrets.
You will be taken on a journey from the crime scene to the interview room and discover that sometimes at the end of a case there is nothing left except darkness.
But the audience will also discover that humanity, kindness and humour make this dark world a little brighter for all those involved.
Ensuring nothing is left on stage, the audience will also get an opportunity to question Gary in a no holds barred Q & A Session.
Gary Jubelin's I Catch Killer's LIVE is an up close and personal look into the world of the criminal mind and those tasked with bringing them to justice. It is a gripping and insightful tour and an absolute 'must-see!'
Get your tickets now and be ready for this up close and personal look into the world of the criminal mind and those tasked with bringing them to justice.
