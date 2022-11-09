Art is stacked to the ceiling for a very special exhibition this year, and the prize money is going up as well.
President of the CWA Nundle Art Exhibition Margaret Schofield, said she hopes significant increases to the prize money will mean even better art coming in the future.
"And perhaps better sales as well ... we've increased our prize money greatly this year," she said.
"The traditional prize has doubled ($1500) and the watercolour has gone up considerably ($1000)."
There are also prizes for the open section at $1500, contemporary is $500, the After the Rain section is $750, sculpture is $500, photography is $500, and the junior sections are all $50.
It's the first time the exhibition has featured the After the Rain section.
Ms Schofield said it reflects on the impact of rain, which is quite different from special sections featured in previous years.
"We've had the years of drought, years where we've had shearing sheds and yards and all sorts of things," she said.
"This year we called it after the rain because it was such a beautiful season."
Flooding has prevented a number of works from being shown, but Ms Schofield said there's still plenty of artists travelling in.
"They're from everywhere; Central Coast, down around Maitland up north to Inverell, Glen Innes, Armidale and out west past Gunnedah," she said.
This year's exhibition will also feature a diverse set of categories, including traditional, contemporary and photographic.
There's also quite a few sculpture entries this year "which are varied from small sculpture right to great big huge deer's head type sculptures," Ms Schofield said.
And there is a local section, which is for all works from within an 80km radius of Nundle.
For something a bit unique, there is also a pre-loved section, where people can bring in old artworks to sell.
"So if anyone has a painting that doesn't suit their décor anymore, or they're sick of it and want something new, then they can enter it and sell it," Ms Schofield said.
All of the artworks in the exhibiting sections can also be bought.
The exhibition will be showing from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, and 10am till 3pm on Sunday.
A champagne dinner on the Friday night will open the event.
But keeping the rest of the community in mind, Ms Schofield said there's plenty of other food to be found in Nundle over the rest of the weekend, such as at the Twilight Christmas Markets.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
