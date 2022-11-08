A BRIGHT shiny lunchbox or a new school bag could make all the difference to families feeling the pressure of rising costs this Christmas.
Tamworth Family Support Services has launched its green shirt appeal with the aim of reaching $5,000 and distributing essential items like sanitary items and back-to-school kits to families across the region.
"With the tough financial times for families, it's some of those things that they struggle to be able to fund," TFSS CEO Belinda Kotris said.
Ms Kotris hopes the lucky ones bring in the silly season by giving back to community members in need.
"Christmas for a lot of people is around having family and friends, and it can be quite extravagant," she said.
"I think for a lot of people that we work with, it can be a very sad time, it can be a very lonely time."
Instead of buying gifts for the sake of it, she hopes people will put their money where it matters.
"I think there's so much wastage at this time of year," she said.
"There's only so many toys that children can actually have, or things that they actually need."
There's a lot of clients presenting that have never required assistance before, she said.
Among those numbers, TFSS is experiencing higher rates of women and children seeking services, services manager Linda Townsend said.
