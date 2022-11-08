Hallsville cowboy Kai Clark will be looking to rope his way to a gold buckle when he competes at the Ariat Australian Professional Rodeo Association National Finals Rodeo.
The 2022 season finale will be held at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) in Grasmere from November 10-12.
Clark has enjoyed a sensational year on the circuit and is the 2022 Pro Tour team roping heeler, rookie of the year, rookie rope and tie, and rookie heeler champion.
"It's a pretty good life, travelling with mates across Australia, but it's hard work - so to take the Pro Tour titles makes it all the better," he said.
He heads into the finals in the No.1 spot in the team roping heeler standings after amassing $22,366.50 across the season, over $5,000 more than his nearest rival.
The top 15 in the eight championship events will battle it our over four rounds across three days to be crowned Australian champion.
"The NFR will give me a chance to compete against the country's top cowboys, I'll be having fun and looking to rope as good as I can to take the win," Clark said.
He is one of a number of local cowboys and cowgirls that have qualified in the top 15 in their respective events.
