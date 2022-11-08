The Northern Daily Leader

Hallsville cowboy Kai Clark off to Ariat Australian Professional Rodeo Association National Finals Rodeo

November 9 2022 - 10:00am
Kai Clark heads into the APRA National Finals in the No.1 sport in the team roping heeler standings. Picture Kenyon Sports Photos

Hallsville cowboy Kai Clark will be looking to rope his way to a gold buckle when he competes at the Ariat Australian Professional Rodeo Association National Finals Rodeo.

