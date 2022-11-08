The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tamworth Business Chamber; Entrepreneurial Business School hosting events in the city this small business month

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
November 9 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Business Chamber president Steph Cameron urges business people to change their perspective. Picture by Peter Hardin/file

"Every business owner needs to take time to sharpen the axe."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.