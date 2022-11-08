"Every business owner needs to take time to sharpen the axe."
Business people must carve a moment out of their hectic schedules this Small Business Month, Tamworth Business Chamber president Steph Cameron said.
"We often get caught up in the day to day of fighting fires, and making sure our businesses are going as best as they can be," she said.
"So it's really important that business people do take the time to look at their business a bit more from a helicopter point of view."
READ MORE:
Those who feel there's an area within their business they could improve will be spoilt for choice with workshops and events this November.
The Tamworth Business Chamber is delivering a health check fair at Tamworth Community Centre on November 10, to offer tips and insights from industry professionals.
The Tamworth Business Chamber will follow up its first event with a discussion on the local tourism industry on the 17th, and a grant writing workshop on the 22nd.
Entrepreneurial Business School may have the exact information Tamworth is looking for, senior coach Craig Carr said.
The business school is taking its free travelling workshop to the Best Western Sanctuary Inn on November 17, from 5:30pm to 7pm.
Mr Carr said 96 per cent of businesses will fail before they reach ten years.
"In many instances, businesses are stuck so much in the business, that they don't have time to stop and look at what they're doing on the business," he said.
The information shared on the night will help with marketing, sales, financials, profit, how to get and keep more clients, and how to build, attract and retain the right team, he said.
"We're quite unique in the fact that we're bringing the psychology element to the business element, and it's that unique blend, I guess that makes us a little bit different in our message," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.