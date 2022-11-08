The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

Swimming: Gunnedah hosts only home meet of 2022/23 summer season

By Zac Lowe
Updated November 8 2022 - 6:25pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Friday night, Swimming Gunnedah president, Aaron Smith, was on the verge of calling off the club's only major meet for the summer season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.