A CAREER change was the best decision Sophie Jones ever made.
The Calrossy Anglican School Year 2 teacher was left feeling unfulfilled after she finished her psychology degree, and the switch to teaching has landed her exactly where she wants to be.
The junior school staff member was named a finalist in the Early Career Educator Primary Division Teachers' Guild of NSW awards, placing her in the top five of teachers across the state in that category.
"It was really nice to know all your hard work is noticed and valued," she said.
Ms Jones was put nominated for the award by her co-workers, who she said made her the teacher she is today.
"With teaching you need to find people around you who are going to build you up, and make you grow and blossom," she said.
After she was nominated for the award, Ms Jones had to complete a written submission and a panel interview before she was named in the top five.
Some of the best advice she's been given on her teaching journey came from her mum, a teacher and principal herself.
Ms Jones said her mum would tell her teaching is like a garden and you always want to be a marigold who encourages others to grow around them, instead of a walnut tree that "sucks nutrients out of the garden".
"I've always gone with that mindset," she said.
After completing her masters in teaching at the University of New England, Ms Jones spent two years working at a school in Dubbo, before transferring to Calrossy this year.
Her students said Ms Jones is "so kind" and "always thinks of others".
With a background in psychology, Ms Jones said behavioural analysis is a huge part of her approach to teaching.
"I want to create an environment where they can be safe and take risks," she said.
"But it's also one that is really adaptable."
The opportunity to always be learning is what Ms Jones said would likely keep her in the profession forever.
"There's no ceiling in teaching," she said.
"I'm never going to get bored.
"I'm always going to be learning and growing."
Ms Jones was presented a plaque from Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell, at a ceremony in Sydney.
Tess Kelly
