The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Calrossy Anglican School teacher Sophie Jones named finalist in Early Career Educator Primary Division Teachers' Guild of NSW Awards

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 8 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calrossy junior school teacher Sophie Jones was named a finalist in the Early Career Educator Primary Division Teachers' Guild of NSW 2022 Awards . Picture by Peter Hardin

A CAREER change was the best decision Sophie Jones ever made.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.