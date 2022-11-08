FLOOD-RAVAGED houses have been assessed and residents have been able to return home under sunny skies, but worn out emergency workers are still keeping a close eye on the forecast.
A multi-agency response has been under way - involving crews from Tamworth and much further afield - after a major flood swept through Gunnedah and peaked late last week.
About 65 rapid damage assessments were completed in Gunnedah across a couple of days and none were deemed uninhabitable, State Emergency Service (SES) spokesperson David Rankine told the Leader.
"We will always put the safety of residents first to ensure they are coming back to a property that is inhabitable," he said.
Residents are now getting their hands dirty cleaning up.
The most recent floods in Tamworth and Gunnedah were the largest of several the two regions have experienced in the past months.
Mr Rankine said crews both local and deployed to the area from agencies like Surf Life Saving NSW, the Rural Fire Service and NSW Fire and Rescue had worked well together.
"It's really been a joint effort, this flooding," he said.
"Whilst volunteers are tired and are really worn out, we really want to thank the Gunnedah community for their resilience, their support and their positivity.
"We will continue to be here right through this La Nina weather event to support them."
About 2000 rapid damage assessments were done in Moree as defence force personnel and emergency services converged to help residents that had evacuated due to major flooding, return home.
Tamworth only saw a moderate flood last week, but it took a toll on some roads and properties and kept the SES busy with callouts.
Mr Rankine said there were concerns some flood fatigue and a "level of impatience" was brewing after 18 water rescues had to be carried out across North West NSW in the past 48 hours.
"It's a message that just doesn't get through," he said.
"We've had passenger vehicles through to B-double trucks getting stranded and washed off causeways."
He warned locals that even roads well-travelled may have deteriorated under wet conditions and fast-flowing water, and driving on flooded roads is never worth the risk.
The focus has now shifted to communities along the Namoi River west of Gunnedah, which are still flooding.
Special resources were in Wee Waa on Tuesday, which remains cut off.
"We have the high clearance vehicle out in that community ... doing runs over the lagoon for people that need to get out," Mr Rankine said.
There are 18 helicopters servicing the north western area of the state, including making supermarket and supply drops in places like Walgett, Lightning Ridge and Collarenebri, and to properties isolated by water.
The SES was doorknocking the tiny Namoi Village on Tuesday and residents have been told to evacuate by Wednesday afternoon as flooding has caused the sewerage system to fail.
Ferry services are in place to Walgett.
While the SES has welcomed a few days of sunshine, eyes remain on the skies with catchments full.
"We're again keeping a very close eye on predicted weather for Sunday where another front is coming through north and western NSW," Mr Rankine said.
"From our perspective, that has the potential to bring renewed rainfall and potential flooding."
Rain is predicted in Tamworth and Gunnedah on Sunday and Monday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
