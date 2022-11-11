The Northern Daily Leader
Climate change || Dungowan Dam || Young and Regional || Letters to the editor

By Letters to the Editor
November 12 2022 - 8:30am
The confused need a dictionary

Daniel Peckham (NDL letters 09/11/22) seems to make the same silly mistake that climate change deniers always make, that is to confuse "weather" with "climate".

