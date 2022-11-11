It is time to bring a stop this nonsense. The State Government should immediately shelve the Dungowan dam project and stop this waste of money. Kevin Anderson -our local member and NSW Water Minister needs to act responsibly in our community's interest. Dam the Dam- and lets get ready! Fund the pipelines. Fund the water recycling proposal for Tamworth. Fund the Dungowan dam remediation. This will leave $200 M of the States $480 million commitment. Take this money and also the money you are wasting on the project promotion etc and immediately funding repairs to our flood damaged local roads. This will result in real value for money spent.