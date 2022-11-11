Daniel Peckham (NDL letters 09/11/22) seems to make the same silly mistake that climate change deniers always make, that is to confuse "weather" with "climate".
Two totally different concepts, and 'bad weather' in the past, including floods and droughts, does not mean that the climate was bad in the past.
Then, he also seems to follow the coward's defence, when he makes the claim "nothing Australia can do will change the climate".
I wonder what sort of world we would be living in if Australians though and acted like that in the two world wars?
It is like thinking that Australians shouldn't spend money on defence, because everybody knows we could do nothing to stop China if it attacked us?
We are either part of the world and should shoulder our responsibilities or we should be gutless and pretend we are too insignificant to even make the small difference that we can.
Then Daniel asks about protests outside the Chinese embassy. What sort of society wants others to change while refusing to change themselves? What sort of craven community expects others to lead and fix up the problems while they sit back just adding to them?
Shamefully, too many in Australia think like this.
Andrew Brown, Nundle
The EIS for the flawed, prohibitively expensive, unneeded, unfunded, thought bubble idea of a new Dungowan Dam is now on public exhibition. The NSW State Government has stated that they will not go ahead with funding without federal funding. The Federal Government has deferred funding for another four years. So a prohibitively expensive and uneconomic project will only get more expensive by 10 per cent a year for the next four years, before any sods are turned.
Meanwhile, back in the real world, Tamworth is left without any action to tackle the pressing issue of drought security. I hear the echo across the community saying "nothing tangible has happened since the last drought"; "What we have only been offered hollow words?"; "How can this be?"
It is time to bring a stop this nonsense. The State Government should immediately shelve the Dungowan dam project and stop this waste of money. Kevin Anderson -our local member and NSW Water Minister needs to act responsibly in our community's interest. Dam the Dam- and lets get ready! Fund the pipelines. Fund the water recycling proposal for Tamworth. Fund the Dungowan dam remediation. This will leave $200 M of the States $480 million commitment. Take this money and also the money you are wasting on the project promotion etc and immediately funding repairs to our flood damaged local roads. This will result in real value for money spent.
To borrow a quote "You know it makes sense".
Graham Carter, Moore Creek
Kudos to the young reporters in the ACM network for standing brave and strong together on the need for serious and rapid climate action in our regions. What stands out is the raw acknowledgement of the impacts of extreme weather changes, a deep connection to the nature they live in and a sense of 'Active Hope' that we can all work together to make a difference.
This month Australian Parents for Climate Action also launches an awareness campaign for parents to raise their collective voices and to get involved with the solutions available. Climate change will either make or break the future for our kids depending on how we respond today and parents want to see their kids put first. We need to see government decision making in the best interest of our kids - supporting outcomes that protect them from climate harm.
Rural and regional Australia is at the heart of innovation, resilience and care for our land. We are at the forefront of climate action. Join the call today.
Helen Cameron, Tamworth
I applaud Australian Community Media for their important 'Our Climate Future' series that amplifies the voices of young people by sharing their climate-related experiences, fears, and hopes.
In contrast, our Prime Minister's choice not to attend the COP27 global climate negotiations in Egypt is a great disappointment.
Mr Albanese should recognise, as our young people do, that climate change is an existential threat that is increasingly inflicting devastation on our communities and wildlife.
According to the World Economic Forum's 2022 Global Risk Report, climate action failure, extreme weather and biodiversity loss are the top three "most severe risks on a global scale over the next 10 years".
We have a responsibility to act with urgency. May the voices of our young people inspire and motivate us all.
Amy Hiller, Kew
By my observations a great many people in Australia will be extremely disappointed that the United Nations COP 27 climate conference, presently being held in Egypt, appears to have attracted, to date, very little publicity here in Australia.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned those attending the conference, in relation to dealing with climate change, to "cooperate or perish".
These are very powerful, but ever so true words. One can only hope that those attending the conference, and also many people in Australia, take heed of the Secretary General's words.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
Sponsorship of sport is in the news. Strangely, sponsorship of COP27, the world summit on climate change, is not.
Having Coca-Cola, a company comprehensively tied to the fossil fuel industry, and the world's top plastic polluter four years in a row, as sponsor of the world's most important climate conference beggars belief. Ironically or perhaps causally, the UN released its "High-Level Expert Group on the Net Zero Emissions Commitments of Non-State Entities" Integrity Matters report this week.
This leads with UN Secretary General, Antionio Gueterras' quote: "We urgently need every business, investor, city, state and region to walk the talk on their net zero promises. We cannot afford slow movers, fake movers or any kind of greenwashing".
It's high time, as the Committee Chair states, "to draw a red line around greenwashing". Coca-Cola - your sponsorship of COP27 is totally inappropriate and the ultimate in greenwashing. It's not OK.
Karen Campbell, Geelong
IT'S been reported that the Teal independents newly elected to Federal Parliament were given $10.2 million for their electoral campaigns.
I don't know anybody that has been given $10.2 million for nothing - personally I'd just like to know about any potential payback in any agreements for the money.
I would like to suggest that, seeing that are independents, they could put some bills to Parliament such as a bill for the freedom of religion, one for religious businesses (especially the ones hiding behind not for profit) to pay their fair share of tax; support for our secular society by building more public hospitals, bringing about decentralised health throughout Australia; a bill for universal health putting bulk billing back into Medicare, looking after the most at risk in our communities and having all Medicare patients sign for Medicare services.
I'd also like to see a bill for equality for secular schools, and one for freedom for secular public funded universities where education is about high education and not to be choked by commercialism.
ENLIGHTENING, is it not, to know that if any of us ever invent something with the potential of alleviating human suffering across the world or making life easier for humanity, or for whatever other noble reason, the same said invention will more than likely end up being used for war-like purposes.
Take for instance the drone, recently seen dropping explosives on combat soldiers fighting in Eastern Ukraine. It's also reassuring to know that all academic studies ever completed at third level education are analysed by intelligence agencies all over the world again for aggressive use against populations as the CIA analysed anthropological studies in the 1950s and 1960s as a means to learning methods of counterinsurgency against the people of Indochina, whose crimes were to have governments who wanted the resources of their respective countries used to benefit the people of their respective countries rather than be exploited through one-sided foreign investment endeavours.
Communist countries, as they were labelled. You may not be interested in war, but war is interested in you, and in every potential thing you bring whether intended or unintended.
