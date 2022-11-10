A canopy of fairy lights will sparkle into life as night falls on the Nundle Twilight Christmas Markets this Saturday.
Event treasurer Susan Rieger, said they're welcoming people into the markets and the festive season with a bit of a German twist.
"We have Delilah & Co who are doing German sausages and Kransky and pretzels," she said.
"There'll also be venison rouladen, which is a German meat dish.
"And there'll be African sausage and smoked trout and smoked beef."
She said it offers people the chance to start their Christmas shopping by finding something really special and locally made, with all the stallholders required to make their goods by hand.
"Our market is designed to help all these people who do these lovely handmade products, so they do them all themselves," she said.
"And there's a good variety. We have jewellery, we have candles and Christmas products.
"So it's mainly so people can come and find some Christmas presents."
READ ALSO
But there's plenty to do besides shopping.
Ms Reiger said they've really tried to make it a bit of a spectacle.
"We hope people stay a long time to see the Christmas lights, as we'll have fairy lights up everywhere," she said.
"Hopefully they'll sit under the canopy of the Christmas lights and watch the nativity scene.
"We have Santa coming as well for the children to see."
The nativity scene will be on the main stage at 6:30pm after Jeff Gibson's Santa performance at 4:30pm, Carols for the Kids at 5pm, and Jeff Gibson again at 5:30pm.
There will be 43 stalls this year making for a bustling event, with stallholders coming in from around the region, including Tamworth and Uralla.
It's no small feat for the markets, which only began back in 2018 with a grand total of 33 stalls.
Despite COVID-19 the markets went ahead in 2021, though they were forced to cancel in 2020.
Stalls are trading on Saturday from 4:30pm to 8:30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.