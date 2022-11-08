1847 - David Lundon becomes the first Chief Constable to serve in Tamworth, under the Commissioner for Crown Lands: // The first Court of Petty Sessions was held, under 4 Magistrates: // The first Orders-in-Council was passed, dictating land rights in the Peel Valley and elsewhere: // The AA Co. granted Title Deeds, enabling it to sell off some of its land, initially parts of West Tamworth: // c 1847 - The first school established, a two-room bark hut on AA Co. Land in West Tamworth.