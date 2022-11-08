AFTER a month out of the hot seat, councillors are ready to dive back into some debate at tonight's Tamworth Regional Council meeting.
The Leader will give you the lowdown on the long list of decisions, including whether to fund a new business case for a re-scoped Tamworth Performing Arts Centre.
A smoking ban could be extended to the main streets of Kootingal and Nundle and more of Tamworth's CBD.
Boosting tourism and the economy is high on the agenda with two fancy new plans: the Tamworth Regional Council Visitor Economy Plan 20222-2027 and the Tamworth Tomorrow Economic Development and Investment Strategy 2022-2026 going before council for the final tick of approval.
And, a program hoping to boost the literacy rates of local children could turn a new page if council votes to fund it, with hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line.
Please give the live blog a moment to load below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.