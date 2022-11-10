The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Quirindi High School student named finalist in Teens in Business Awards for handmade jewellery business

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 11 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heidi Lamb, owner of JC Designs, was a finalist in the Teens in Business Awards. Picture by Sally Alden

WHEN Heidi Lamb went on a shopping trip with her nan to buy clay, she never thought she'd one day be the owner of a booming jewellery business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.