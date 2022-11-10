WHEN Heidi Lamb went on a shopping trip with her nan to buy clay, she never thought she'd one day be the owner of a booming jewellery business.
The Year 10 Quirindi High School student spends her spare time moulding and designing earrings and accessories to sell at markets and online.
And what started as a hobby to pass time has seen the teenager land herself a finalist title in the Teen Business Awards for Entrepreneur of the Year.
Heidi said it was a "pretty cool" feeling to find out she had been nominated.
"It was a bit of a surprise to make it in as a finalist with so many people who have done pretty incredible things," she said.
READ ALSO:
Juggling high school, part time cafe work and running a business has kept Heidi busy between selling her jewellery at markets, through social media and via her website.
She said one of the biggest challenges was just how expensive it is to operate your own business.
Selecting colours and patterns to please everyone is also something that takes trial and error.
But the support of family and friends makes it all worth it.
"There's been so many people who want to see me thrive and want to do more things and help me grow as a business and as a person," she said.
"It's just a pretty cool feeling to know that people want to support you and they like your stuff."
JC Designs will be at the Nundle Christmas Markets this Saturday, the Scone Christmas Markets and the Currabubula, Wallabadah, Murrurundi and Quirindi markets in coming months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.