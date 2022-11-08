The Northern Daily Leader
Residential home on Piper Street part of plan submitted to Tamworth Regional Council for new medical clinic in North Tamworth

Caitlin Reid
Caitlin Reid
November 8 2022 - 5:00pm
The house at 62 Piper Street could be a new medical clinic with a full-time doctor. Picture by Peter Hardin

A RESIDENTIAL home in North Tamworth has attracted the attention of a developer who plans to transform it into a medical clinic with a full-time doctor and two consultation rooms.

