A RESIDENTIAL home in North Tamworth has attracted the attention of a developer who plans to transform it into a medical clinic with a full-time doctor and two consultation rooms.
The building at 62 Piper Street would only need minor renovations to get it up-and-running if the Development Application (DA) is approved by Tamworth Regional Council.
Hill Lockart Architects submitted the plans for a doctor's surgery with two consultation rooms, a procedure room and a reception and waiting room for the busy North Tamworth street to council this week.
The centre would hire a specialist doctor, administration and reception staff on a full-time basis, Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, according to the plans.
The location was chosen due to its "close proximity to Tamworth hospital" which "will be beneficial for all members of the Tamworth community".
READ ALSO:
"The proposed development will generate employment opportunities for professional employees of the health industry," the plans read.
A shed and carport would be demolished as part of the renovations, estimated to cost $265,000, and a seven space car park would be built to cater for staff and visitors.
It's not the only residential home in North Tamworth being assessed by council as a potential medical clinic, with a DA for 7-9 Gorman Street also under consideration.
A two-storey childcare centre and two-storey medical centre is being planned for the quiet residential street, which would house six GPs and have room for 105 children.
The proposal has angered some residents, who believe it's the "right plan in the wrong place".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.