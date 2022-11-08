Tamworth's vets cricketers are dispersing across the country on the national championships trail.
Terry Murphy, Mike Cashman, Greg Kellett, Andrew Stevenson, Olly Taylor, Phil Constable, Chris Paterson and Paul Lawrence will all represent NSW in the upcoming carnivals in Launceston, Geelong and Adelaide.
Murphy and Cashman will be the first to take to the crease.
They fly out for Launceston on Wednesday for the over 70s championships, which get underway on Thursday, November 10, and will be played across three divisions.
It will then be Paterson, Lawrence and Constable's turn with the over 50s in Adelaide. They start on November 20.
Paterson will play for the NSW Kangaroos in Division 2, Constable the NSW Koalas in Division 4 and Lawrence the NSW Emus in Division 5.
Kellett, Stevenson and Taylor then head to Geelong on November 26 for the over 60s carnival where Stevenson will pad up in Division 1 with the NSW Blues, Taylor in Division 2 with the NSW Waratahs and Kellett in Division 3 with the NSW Kookaburras.
It will be for both Taylor and Lawrence their first time away with NSW.
Kellett is meanwhile on the comeback trail after having a hip replacement (on his right hip) in June.
Back in the nets about six weeks after the operation, he had his first hit-out a couple of weeks ago and "pulled up really well" from that.
"Looking forward to it," he said of the nationals.
He, Stevenson and Taylor have been "upping the ante on practice" in preparation doing extra sessions outside of the vets' weekly training.
He's keen to see how he goes a bit freer in his movement.
Before the operation, because he was left-handed when he bowled his hip "would open up" so he could still bowl, but he couldn't run.
Gunnedah's David Amos will also represent in the over 70s and Moree's Darrel Smith the over 50s. Several New England players will also feature across the various sides.
