The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Eight Tamworth veterans cricketers to represent NSW at national carnivals

SN
By Samantha Newsam
November 9 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Cashman, Olly Taylor, Greg Kellett, Andrew Stevenson and Chris Paterson will all play for NSW at the upcoming various national championships. Picture supplied.

Tamworth's vets cricketers are dispersing across the country on the national championships trail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.