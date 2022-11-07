Residents in the Narrabri Shire are being urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites, following recent flooding.
The shire has been identified as an area of higher risk by NSW Health, when it comes to Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV).
JEV spreads to people from infected mosquitoes. In rare cases, it can cause severe illness and long-term health problems.
The wet weather, together with warmer temperatures, means the risk of mosquito-borne diseases is expected to increase in the weeks and months ahead.
What you can do now:
Get vaccinated now
Narrabri Shire residents are eligible for a free JEV vaccine if they are aged 2 months and older and:
The vaccine is proven safe and effective for anyone over the age of 2 months old.
Your GP can provide further information and advice to those who may not be eligible for the free vaccine but still wish to be vaccinated.
Prevent mosquito bites
Wear light, loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and covered footwear with socks. Apply insect repellent regularly to any areas of exposed skin. Even if you're vaccinated against JEV, it's important to protect yourself from other mosquito-borne diseases.
Keep your property safe from mosquitoes
Keep doors and windows closed where possible and use insect screens when open. Make sure to clean up any items that might collect water, such as old tyres and empty pots, where mosquitoes can breed.
Humans cannot get infected with JEV by touching an infected animal or by eating animal products.
The latest information can be found at www.health.nsw.gov/mosquitoes
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.