Elegant home with panoramic views

Step into style at 60 Flagstaff Road, set at the top of Forest Hills, North Tamworth.
This home is located in the highly sought after, elevated Forest Hills estate offering lifestyle with superb 180-degree views.
Take in the views of this location, which offers privacy and location that many desire. There is plenty of room for the family to enjoy, with manicured lawns set across the large 4029sq m block.
You'll love entertaining at home with the open-plan design which includes a dedicated media room, large kitchen and dining space opening out on to an outdoor, al fresco area. Enjoy the sunsets from your back veranda with views across Moore Creek. This location will be the envy of friends and family.
There are five large bedrooms, with the large main bedroom having a dedicated en suite. Ideally suited for a large family with space for everyone to enjoy. There is an established garden with fruit trees and vegetable patch. There is scope to further add to the property with space for a pool or shed.
The home offers a comfortable design with a lovely light and bright interior. This kitchen is fit for the chef of the family complete with 900mm gas cooktop, stone benchtops, and large island breakfast bar.
There is versatile timber flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and media room.
There is an oversized double garage with internal access. Ducted and zoned reverse cycle air conditioning ensures year-round comfort. There is an additional 3 x 22,000 litre rainwater tanks to keep the garden looking fantastic.
Set at the top of Flagstaff Road, this elevated 4029sq m block with established lawns and gardens, is an address you would be proud to call home. Located in desirable Forest Hills, this home offers the premium lifestyle opportunity with space to enjoy surrounded by established homes.
You'll love living at 60 Flagstaff Road, rarely offered to the market with one of the best vistas in the estate. This is a home that will represent great value with strong sales surrounding in the estate, be sure not to miss this great opportunity.
