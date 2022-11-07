Tamworth-based Calrossy Anglican School student Zoe Rudder is quickly making a name for herself within the beef industry, this time for her ability to assess livestock.
Known for being the 2022 winner of the RAS/ASC beef cattle young paraders state final and intermediate champion parader at the NH Foods Angus Youth National Roundup last month, at 16 years old her most recent accolade is winning grand champion junior judge at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza, Scone, among a field of over 550 competitors.
Zoe says she started showing cattle when she was in year 5, and this was her fourth beef bonanza. It was also her biggest judging win to date.
"I think judging is good to take part in to broaden perspectives on what different industry people look for when judging according to where they come from, what they do, what suits their environment, market," she said.
"I enjoy beef bonanza because it's short but you can get a lot out of it. You're constantly going from meat judging, junior judging and paraders, whilst also having educational workshops. You're never board, it doesn't drag out and they fit so much into a small time."
She received a scholarship to attend the Tocal Beef Assessment Course, and she looks forward to gaining a different perspective, learning new skills and putting them into practice.
"Having the opportunity in school to learn a lot of these things will be good after school as I will be able to use them practically," she said. "The aim is to do vet at (UQ) Gatton."
Zoe encourages anyone keen to show or judge cattle to 'have a go'
"My biggest thing is having regrets - when I was younger I didn't do an oral one time and it was the biggest regret I've ever had," she said. "You stand there and watch and you work out you could've done it all.
"Have a go, so you don't miss out on opportunities and have 'what ifs?'. Put yourself out there and get out of your comfort zone."
Other age division champions included; primary Sam Robson, Adelong, 12-13 years Annabelle Jones, Pymble Ladies College, 14 years Shaun McKenner, Walcha Central School, 15 years Matthia Rudder, Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, 17-18 years Freya Weismantel, Kempsey High School, and tertiary Sarah Pace, Tocal College.
