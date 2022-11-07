Lighting up the night sky in scarlet, a blood moon will rise tomorrow night to the delight of amateur astronomers.
The study in scarlet will begin with the moon becoming partially eclipsed at 8pm.
The full eclipse will then arrive at about 9pm according to Tamworth Astronomy Club president Garry Copper.
"And it stays fully eclipsed for almost an hour I think," he said.
"The earth gets between the sun and the moon and the reason it turns red is because you get Rayleigh dispersion.
"The red light tends to bend around the earth and shines on the moon and makes it appear red."
Telescopes will be set up on the night with club members around to help train the scopes on the moon.
"Some smaller telescopes will probably be set up on the grass out the front," said Mr Copper.
The event is set to start at about 6pm, which is well before the main event.
However, Mr Copper said there'll be plenty to do while waiting.
"We're starting with a barbeque and hot food and drinks and that sort of thing," he said.
"And with daylight saving we might actually start with some solarscapes on the sun until the sun sets and then let the moon take over."
There will also be plenty happening inside for those who want to put down the telescope for a moment.
"We'll have things running inside in the main auditorium ... we generally put a big screen up on the end of the roll-off roof, which is about four or five metres across," Mr Copper said.
"So we get a full moon projection onto that from one of our keen members and his telescope."
Free tickets for the event can be found online at the Tamworth Regional Astronomy Club event page.
Mr Copper said they'll have a donation box at the entry to help keep the lights burning up at the astronomy centre.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
