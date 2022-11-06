The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

New England Highway open; six people taken to hospitals after multi-vehicle crash involving bus at Murulla near Murrurundi

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 7 2022 - 10:11am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash scene near Murulla on the New England Highway. Picture supplied by Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

A MAJOR highway south of Tamworth reopened early this morning almost 12 hours after a crash involving a bus sparked a huge emergency response.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.