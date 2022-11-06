A MAJOR highway south of Tamworth reopened early this morning almost 12 hours after a crash involving a bus sparked a huge emergency response.
Six people were taken to hospitals with injuries after the multi-vehicle crash on the New England Highway at Murualla, near Murrurundi, about 3.30pm on Sunday.
Police said in a statement on Sunday evening that it is believed a car and ute collided which caused a further crash involving a bus.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and paramedics treated several patients.
Four men from the bus were taken to a nearby hospital while another passenger and the driver of one of the cars were airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
Police - including specialist crash investigators - remained at the scene on Sunday night as they investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The New England Highway was closed for hours, blocking traffic in all directions from travelling on the thoroughfare, including between Tamworth and Newcastle.
A diversion, adding extra travel time, was in place for cars while trucks were told to park up as there was no suitable alternate route.
Live Traffic NSW confirmed one lane reopened to traffic just before midnight last night.
The New England Highway opened in both directions just before 3am, almost 12 hours after the crash, according to Live Traffic NSW.
