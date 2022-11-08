We can all lead on climate || Young and regional

As our climate changed future becomes increasingly apparent, it is essential that we amplify the voices of young people by sharing their experiences, hopes and fears ("Bleak outlook fires up climate generation" Northern Daily Leader, 3/11). It was therefore wonderful to read the first instalment of Australian Community Media's 'Young and Regional: Our Climate Future' series. That our young people show such tenacious leadership and choose hope in the face of the devastation that climate change is already inflicting on our communities and wildlife is inspiring. In response, each of us has a moral responsibility to provide a liveable planet for future generations. This should be our motivation to join together and engage in both political rallying and community climate solutions. Now is our chance to make a difference.
Amy Hiller, Kew
I hope the Minister for Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek, is keeping an account of the volume of water entering South Australia, in the recent major flood event. It should give N.S.W. And Victoria, at least a decade of credit, for their requirement to provide environmental flows under the Murray Darling Basin plan. Sounds ridiculous, not as ridiculous as wanting to increase the volume of Murray Darling water, currently evaporating in the Alexandrina and Albert Lakes. Perhaps this flood will also save two or three weeks dredging in the Murray mouth.
Bill Weakley, Gunnedah
Barnaby Joyce implies that Germany's decision to replace Russian gas by extending the life of two existing coal-fired power plants somehow suggests the country has had a change of heart on renewables ("Nuclear or go bust, Barnaby Joyce warns at state of the nation", 4/11). However, the German parliament legislated in July to build 12 GW of onshore wind each year until 2025 and then 10 GW each year after that. And just last week the German cabinet approved a law to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2030, eight years earlier.
Joyce wants a nuclear power industry powered by Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). However, in a report in February 2022, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis said that the US company Nuscale's SMR design was "too late and too expensive" compared to modern renewables. In Australia, the CSIRO and the energy market operator have ruled out nuclear power based on cost alone. Joyce did nothing about nuclear when in government and thinks Australians can be bought off. In 2019, he said, "People will think with their wallets. If you can see the reactor [from your house], your power is for free. If you are within 50 kilometres of a reactor, you get power for half price." It would be far better if Joyce worked with the Armidale Council to ensure that each new project in the New England Renewable Energy Zone is suited to the region and that community benefit-sharing arrangements are put in place.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
It has been interesting, but extremely concerning, to read in a number of respected scientific publications recently that the last time greenhouse gas emissions - including carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide -reached today's levels in the atmosphere was millions of years ago. At that time evidence has been found of trees growing on the south pole and sea level rising by 20 metres. The human race is already experiencing rising seas, terrible bush fires, floods, droughts and extremely unstable weather conditions. The events of millions of years ago indicate strongly that unless humans can move with speed to control and greatly lower the impact of human induced climate change, life on planet earth is heading towards a chaotic future.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
There is something off about the way so many younger (and older people) just parrot the script of climate change these days, it reminds me of an old fashion religious confession of belief, it certainly lack critical thinking skills, namely 1) a lack of perspective on bad weather in the past, a lack of perspective on all the floods, drought and bushfires that Australia always has, and 2) a failure to realise that nothing Australia can do will change the climate.
What exactly do these signs mean? 'climate action now', or the suggestion that if we change our lifestyle it will change the climate, when any scientist will tell you that even if every industry and every person in Australia magically disappeared, it would make no difference to the climate or global temperatures. No one ever asks, what concrete difference will taking these measures make to the actual weather conditions? No one asks because the answer is obvious. Any 'climate action' that Australia takes will be hollow virtual signally that makes no real difference.
Maybe if China cut their greenhouse gas emissions it would make some difference, so why does no one protest about climate change outside of the Chinese embassy?
Daniel Peckham, Tamworth
I sat watching the Sunday evening news which, in part, detailed the circus direct from the US regarding the upcoming candidates for President, which many believe is mainly based on financial backing and support from the likes of the gun lobby and other interested monetary concerns. I fail to understand why the minority of Australians want this country to be become a republic and follow such a system as the US which has been proven over recent years to neglect those less fortunate American citizens. In the interim it is my belief we need to maintain our allegiance to the King and current government guidelines to ensure some sense of stability in our own country given the current and rather fragile world environment.
