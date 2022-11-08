The Northern Daily Leader
We can all lead on climate || Young and regional

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 10 2022 - 9:59am, first published November 9 2022 - 8:00am
ACM's Young and Regional series explores the impacts of climate change from the perspective of a new generation. Picture by Nickolas Bird

As our climate changed future becomes increasingly apparent, it is essential that we amplify the voices of young people by sharing their experiences, hopes and fears ("Bleak outlook fires up climate generation" Northern Daily Leader, 3/11). It was therefore wonderful to read the first instalment of Australian Community Media's 'Young and Regional: Our Climate Future' series. That our young people show such tenacious leadership and choose hope in the face of the devastation that climate change is already inflicting on our communities and wildlife is inspiring. In response, each of us has a moral responsibility to provide a liveable planet for future generations. This should be our motivation to join together and engage in both political rallying and community climate solutions. Now is our chance to make a difference.

