We can all lead on climate || Young and regional

Joyce wants a nuclear power industry powered by Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). However, in a report in February 2022, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis said that the US company Nuscale's SMR design was "too late and too expensive" compared to modern renewables. In Australia, the CSIRO and the energy market operator have ruled out nuclear power based on cost alone. Joyce did nothing about nuclear when in government and thinks Australians can be bought off. In 2019, he said, "People will think with their wallets. If you can see the reactor [from your house], your power is for free. If you are within 50 kilometres of a reactor, you get power for half price." It would be far better if Joyce worked with the Armidale Council to ensure that each new project in the New England Renewable Energy Zone is suited to the region and that community benefit-sharing arrangements are put in place.