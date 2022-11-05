The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Rugby Union: Jock Campbell scores first test try but Wallabies fall to France 30-29

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated November 6 2022 - 6:30pm, first published 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jock Campbell has shown he's certainly a contender for the Wallabies' fullback spot long term. Picture Xavier Laine/Getty Images

The Wallaby gold looks pretty good on Jock Campbell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.