The Wallaby gold looks pretty good on Jock Campbell.
And on what he showed in his first test start, the Inverell product might be wearing it for some years to come.
Campbell's performance in the Wallabies' heart-breaking 30-29 loss to France earned plaudits from many pundits, including coach Dave Rennie.
"I thought it was a really strong performance considering where we were playing and who we were playing, and only his second test, his first start," the Wallabies mentor said.
"He was assertive when he had the ball in hand to either bring the ball back in counter or kick at the appropriate time."
He also had a big hand in the Wallabies' first try and scored their second, was strong when tested under the high ball and generally looked assured at fullback.
His only real blemish came late in the game, but was a pretty crucial one; his missed tackle on Damian Penaud allowing France to reclaim the lead with four minutes remaining.
Easily fended off by the French winger for what was the match-winner, the 27-year-old was "pretty shattered" as he spoke with the match broadcaster immediately after the match, the defensive error still front of his mind.
But he didn't shy away from it.
"Just missed a tackle at the end, me and Tommy (Wright)," he replied when asked what went wrong.
"It comes down to that really. So I'll cop that on the chin and just move on."
It was a cruel ending for Campbell, who showed he is more than up to the rigors of test rugby.
After not getting a touch in his 14 minutes off the bench against Scotland, he had a few crucial ones on Sunday morning.
He was twice involved in Lalakai Foketi's sensational try in the first half with the Wallabies going the length of the field.
Firstly he showed good vision to sense an opportunity outwide. He then ran the perfect support line inside for Wright before delivering the final pass to Foketi.
Then in the 57th minute he etched his name on the Wallabies tryscorers list, showing good pace to get on the outside of Romain Ntameck and then squeeze between him and his winger.
Bernard Foley's conversion from the sideline put the Wallabies back in front.
Earlier in the game he created the opportunity for their second penalty when he showed good judgement to leave a French clearing kick that ended up going out on the full from outside the 22.
He spoke of what an "incredible atmosphere" it was at Stade de France, and how special it was to again have his family in the stands.
"It's just a shame we couldn't come home with a win," Campbell said.
But, as the Wallabies prepare for Italy next week, he thought there were "a lot of positives".
"They (France) haven't been beaten for a long time and to push them as we did, we take a lot of credit.
"But we've got to be able to close out those games. It's what good teams do and that's where we want to be," he said.
