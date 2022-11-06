Mitchell Lincoln, a solidly built young man with a country-infused laid-back air, was playing cricket with kids on the pavement behind the clubhouse at No 1 Oval.
Earlier, the former Cricket NSW development officer claimed 4-37 off 15.1 overs for North Tamworth, as Bective East were dismissed for 137 on day one of a two-dayer at No 1 Oval on Saturday. In reply, Norths were 2-55 at stumps.
The left-arm seamer, 20, moved from his hometown of Dubbo to Tamworth in April last year in order to shake up his life. He had travelled alone.
Lincoln is now a first-year apprentice plasterer, while he joined Norths this season after West Tamworth failed to field a top-grade side.
"Just a change of scenery, something different," he said of his decision to move to Tamworth.
"I've met a few people now - I've got a few really good mates. I've got a good group around me now," he added.
Lincoln had previously travelled to Tamworth to play representative indoor cricket. He got know some locals in the process and developed a fondness for the city.
"I'm not a big fan of the beaches. Don't really like the city," he said.
He likes Norths, though.
"They're a really welcoming club, and they're just so easy to get along with", he said.
Norths' veteran quick Adam Greentree took 4-39 off 20 overs on Saturday, while Bulls opener Jye Paterson made 51.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
