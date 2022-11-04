Old Boys may not be as strong on paper as they once were but remain a "threat", City United opener Brad Smith has said.
The two sides will commence a two-dayer at Chaffey Park on Saturday, with competition leaders City looking to make it three straight wins to start the season.
Last-placed Old Boys will be chasing their first win, after beginning their 2022-23 campaign with an eight-wicket one-day loss to Bective East at No 1 Oval last weekend.
Smith said Old Boys - Tamworth cricket's dominant side over the past decade - had "been such a strong outfit for so many years, so I don't think you can ever count them out".
"I know they'll be missing Norvs [Simon Norvill] - he's a fantastic stick," Smith said.
"But Az [Aaron Hazlewood] can come out and score a lot of runs for them quickly and take a lot of wickets.
"You've got Hayden Baker who's a quality off-spinner. Mitch Swain - he's quality as well.
"You've go [captain] Ben Middlebrook back in there [after dropping back to second grade last season]. He's got a good cricket brain, and he's still a big wicket to get out as well.
"So while on paper they're not as strong, they're definitely a threat to the competition."
City United are coming off a 32-run defeat of fourth-placed South Tamworth at Riverside 1 last round. City's new signing, former Sydneysider Aaron Baker, claimed 6-6.
Smith said City had "a few out" this week, adding: "With the second grade washed out [on Saturday], that helps the boys out a bit, with a few guys coming up from there.
"It should be a good game against Old Boys, especially on that Chaffey deck. It could do a number of things."
Smith said City United would benefit greatly when Callum Henry returned from a broken arm. He expects that will happen soon after the Christmas break.
"Probably need another stick [batter] in there," Smith said, adding: "Once Callum Henry comes back in there, he's probably the extra stick that the boys need."
Smith added: "He'll be chomping at the bit to get back and score some runs."
Smith made 43 against Souths and said he had been "working fairly hard" on his batting.
"I would have liked to have gone on with last week," he said. "But, unfortunately, I didn't get the opportunity.
"But, look, I'm feeling OK. I'm expecting big things of myself this year.
"We'll see how we go. And it's just a bit of a patience game and value my wicket a bit more."
In the other clash on Saturday, second-placed Bective East and third-placed North Tamworth will meet.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
