The Northern Daily Leader

Injury-ravaged Sam Naismith parts company with the Swans

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
November 5 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Swans have delisted Sam Naismith. Picture AFL Photos

Sam Naismith's brave battle to rebound from a series of serious knee injuries at the Swans has come to an end after the club delisted him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.