Sam Naismith's brave battle to rebound from a series of serious knee injuries at the Swans has come to an end after the club delisted him.
Three torn ACLs resulted in the Gunnedah export playing a mere two games since 2017.
Naismith joined the club through the rookie draft in 2012.
The 30-year-old made his AFL debut in 2014 but his suspect body restricted him to only 30 games since then.
The Swans' executive general manger (football), Charlie Gardiner, said: "Sam has unfortunately faced significant injury setbacks over the past five seasons, undergoing three ACL repairs.
"Over the journey he has shown enormous dedication and resilience during his rehabilitation and training."
Last month, Naismith told AFL.com.au that he wanted to continue his career.
"I just want to play round one [in 2023]. I just want to play footy again," he said.
"The amount of time and work I've put in over this 15 or 16 months is going to lead up to me playing regular footy.
"Possibly a benefit for myself is I haven't played AFL footy for five years or so, so the rest of my body is great.
"I don't have busted hands, fingers and shoulders, so I feel like that might be an ace up the sleeve coming into the next couple of years."
It has been speculated that another club could offer Naismith a lifeline in 2023.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
