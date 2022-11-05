TAMARA Private Hospital has reached the mid-way point of its major upgrade to provide more space, better patient care and attract doctors.
The private Tamworth hospital has unveiled a state-of-the-art operating theatre, a staffroom, an education area and new day surgery pre and post operating areas.
The operating theatre, a Stryker iSuite, features advanced technology and innovative surgical equipment.
CEO Trish Thornberry said it means the anaesthetists have everything at their fingertips.
The upgrade will also streamline the flow through process for patients, she said.
The hospital outgrew its former equipment because surgical admissions have been increasing, she said.
It was the first hospital in regional Australia to have a robot surgeon controlled by a doctor which assists urology and gynaecology.
Ms Thornberry wants the hospital to continue to innovate and remain ahead of the curve.
She was pleased to secure the $10m upgrade.
"That's the thing that I'm really happy about with Ramsay Health Care, that they've seen fit to invest in this regional town," she said.
"That's been my main thing to get investment here in the region for people, so then hopefully it will encourage people to stay here and have their surgery and not go out of town."
The next phase of refits commences on Monday November 7 and includes a new reception area and new centralised sterilising area to accommodate four new operating theatres.
An advanced endoscopy unit for all colonoscopy and gastroscopy procedures to complement the new theatre area will be the final stage of development, with the entire process completed in May 2023.
