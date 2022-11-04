The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Mitch Duddy earns NSWCHS Second XI cap after impressing for North West at state carnival

By Samantha Newsam
Mitch Duddy salutes after his first day century, which helped earn him a spot in the CHS Seconds side to play at the All Schools carnival next year. Picture North West Schools Sports Association Facebook

Mitch Duddy provided highlights either end of what was a tough NSWCHS Boys Cricket Championship campaign for his North West side.

