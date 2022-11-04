The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tamworth Power Station Museum to celebrate 134th anniversary of municipal electric street lighting

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:24pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Power Station Museum volunteer Ian Hobbs, Tamworth City Library's Jonathan Stilts, museum volunteer Lionel Franklin and TRC cultural collections officer Naomi Blakey. Picture by Gareth Gardner

IT WILL be an electrifying experience for all as the city switches on to celebrate 134 years of light.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.