IT WILL be an electrifying experience for all as the city switches on to celebrate 134 years of light.
The Power Station Museum will welcome young and old to take a step back in time to see steam engines in action, take a guided tour and celebrate Tamworth being the first city in the southern hemisphere to be lit by municipal electric street lighting.
Museum volunteer of more than 40 years, Lionel Franklin said the open day would shine a light on Tamworth's past.
"What we want to do is show people what was here, the history of the area and the historical importance of the lights in Tamworth," he said.
Volunteers have also been working hard to restore a crystal set radio, which is entirely controlled by a piece of mineral.
This year the anniversary celebration will also have a focus on the future.
Electronics workshops will be a feature of the day to get kids buzzing about electricity.
STEM and literacy coordinator from Tamworth City Library Jonathan Stilts said kids might know how to use computers, but few know how they actually work.
"We're going to be teaching them the actual guts of the electronics," he said.
"It's really important we get involved to show how the new technology is very much connected to the old technology."
A plaque to commemorate and honour the dedication and hard work of volunteer Ron Greer, who passed away in March last year, will be unveiled on the day.
The museum will be open from 11am until 7pm on Wednesday November 9, which Tamworth Regional Council cultural collections officer Namoi Blakey said would give everyone a chance to be involved in the fun.
"There's plenty of time to come see the engines in action," she said.
"There's lots and lots of interactive displays that will keep you going for hours."
A gold coin donation will be required on the day.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
