Did you know that Tamworth Regional Gallery was established from a gift of only 100 artworks and reference books by artist John Salvana in 1919?
Since those humble beginnings, the Gallery collection has grown in size and diversity to house a permanent collection of over 2,000 artworks.
At the Gallery we continue to remain committed to our founding ethos of providing our local community and beyond with access to inspiring, enriching, informative experiences through the visual arts.
The Gallery's latest exhibitions demonstrate our ongoing commitment to acting as a regional centre for education and support for the next generation of artists.
Adorning our walls in the Gallery is Operation Art: Touring 50 now on exhibition until 4th December.
Operation Art features 50 inspiring works by students from Kindergarten to Year 10 from across NSW.
This exhibition is an annual initiative run by The Children's Hospital at Westmead in association with the New South Wales Department of Education, and encourages students to create artworks for children in hospital.
Entries for the 2022 initiative are now open. Schools both, government and non-government funded can enter up to four works to be exhibited in the 2022 Operation Art exhibition.
Opening soon is Walaaybaa (HOME). This exhibition is the outcome of a regional outreach education program, that has been running since 2015.
It aims to deliver sustained educational content and experiences by introducing local Aboriginal art practice to primary and secondary school teachers, students and their wider communities.
Walaaybaa will feature works from several local schools in and around Tamworth.
Students have worked to create beautiful individual and collaborative artworks guided by local First Nations artists to help them reflect on their connection to Country.
Walaaybaa will officially open on Friday 11th November at 10am, all are welcome to join us at the Gallery to celebrate its opening.
Also opening soon, the ngiyani winangay ganunga - we remember them exhibition showcases art, story and country in Gomeroi Culture Academy's (GCA) representation of the Myall Creek Massacre story.
The GCA is a culturally focused leadership experience supporting young people living in Tamworth NSW. The GCA offers mentorship and provides an opportunity for young people to learn more about Gomeroi culture, and build on and strengthen their personal identity.
To find out more about the offering of exhibitions and education programs run at the Gallery or to book in for a workshop, visit Tamworth Regional Gallery.
