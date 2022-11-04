The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Student collapses during basketball game at Tamworth Sports Dome

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated November 4 2022 - 3:23pm, first published 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There has been a tragic incident during a high school basketball game at the Sports Dome. Picture Shutterstock

A student has been flown to hospital after collapsing during a high school basketball game at the Sports Dome, Tamworth Basketball president Scott Ward has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.