A student has been flown to hospital after collapsing during a high school basketball game at the Sports Dome, Tamworth Basketball president Scott Ward has confirmed.
Ward said the incident occurred during the weekly high school basketball competition on Wednesday, with the male player airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
He said: "All we've been told is there was a surgeon involved that said that the issue was unlikely to be the result of basketball."
Ward declined to reveal the player's school or year.
A Hunter New England Health spokeswoman said a condition report on the player could not be provided to the media.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
