Sophie Parsons' thirst for cricket is unquenchable.
It's why she makes the six hour trip to Sydney every weekend to play, and why the prospect of six days of almost back-to-back cricket has her excited.
One of the most promising young cricketers coming through, Parson's passion for the game is matched by a talent, drive, and understanding, that hasn't gone unnoticed, with selection honours and leadership roles being thrust upon her, despite often being the youngest in the side.
Last month the 14-year-old captained the Central North under-16s at the Country Championships and then backed up for the under-19s team, which she also stepped up to co-captain.
And next week the Year 9 Armidale Secondary College student will lead the North West team at the NSWCHS girls championships.
Prior to that, the batting allrounder is set to be a key player for the Northern Inland Bolters in their Plan B Regional Bash Pool A games at Tuggerah. They play the Newcastle Blasters on Friday afternoon (4pm) before taking on the Coffs Coast Chargers and Central Coast Rush on Saturday.
Parsons, who was named the Northern Inland Academy of Sport Female Athlete of the Year at their recent presentation, will take in some good form, notching a half-century for her Northern Districts Brewers Shield side the other week.
She made 57 off 38 before coming out and belting 9* from three in the super over to steer them to victory.
It was a bit of a breakthrough knock this season after being "close a lot lately".
"I was hoping we had a longer game (it was a T20) because it was a really good field to bat on," Parsons said.
"I got nine fours and a six so it was a very good day for me."
"Hopefully I can keep bringing that form."
Scoring at a strike-rate of 150.00, it was satisfying to see the work she has been doing on her power hitting coming to fruition.
After last season juggling club duties in Newcastle as well as Sydney, this season Parsons is just playing in Sydney.
But that doesn't mean her weekends are any less busy. She has been playing Brewers Shield (juniors) of the morning and then second grade in the afternoon.
The youngest in her second grade side and one of the youngest in the under-18s she is hopeful an opportunity in first grade isn't too far away.
"But I think it's really good this young to be playing that level so hopefully I can get some big scores up on the board," she said.
The CHS carnival will be played at Kingscliff from Monday.
It will be the second championships this year. Parsons was from the carnival played in Albury in February selected in the CHS Second XI to compete at the NSW All Schools Cricket Championships.
She also made the ACT/NSW Country under-16's side to play at the national championships.
Both sides are goals for Parsons again.
She is already in the squad for the ACT/NSW Country side.
Longer term she would love to follow in the footsteps of Jess Davidson and get an opportunity in the WBBL. She spoke of the Tamworth native being an inspiration.
"I know how much effort she's putting in so it gives me a bit of a guide I guess. I'll know much effort I need to be getting in there," Parsons said.
"And to see her play for the Breakers the other day was really good as well.
"Hopefully one day I'll get up there."
