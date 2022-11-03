The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Sophie Parsons to lead North West at NSWCHS girls championships

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:00pm, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After wearing the North West, and then NSW CHS, cap alongside her earlier this year, Sophie Parsons (left) will take over from Claire McGuirk and lead the zone side at next week's state carnival.

Sophie Parsons' thirst for cricket is unquenchable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.