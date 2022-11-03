The Gunnedah community is being invited to take a first look at the design for their new hospital.
The schematic design for the $53 million Gunnedah Hospital redevelopment has been unveiled.
It shows in detail the layout for the new facility, which includes a new hospital building on the existing site, and refurbishment of parts of the current inpatient building.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said all existing services and departments are included in the redevelopment, including emergency, medical imaging, inpatient unit, maternity and birthing, day surgery and theatres, back of house operations, community health, as well as administration areas for staff.
"The design also includes the addition of six new infusion chairs, an expanded emergency department and a new operating theatre to meet the future demand for hospital and community-based health services," Mr Anderson said.
The redevelopment also includes improved public access and drop-off-zones as well as landscaped areas for patients, visitors and staff.
Mr Anderson said community feedback during the design phase had helped to shape the redevelopment.
A pop-up information session is being held on Wednesday November 16 from11am to 1pm outside the Gunnedah Newsagency on Conadilly Street.
Main construction works for the redevelopment are expected to start in 2023, once the design process is completed. The project team is also investigating an early works package to prepare the site for construction, which would start in early 2023.
To provide feedback on the Gunnedah Hospital schematic design or for more information about the redevelopment visit: https://hneinfra.health.nsw.gov.au/projects/gunnedah
