The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Artist's impression of redeveloped Gunnedah Hospital released ahead of pop-up information session this month

By Newsroom
Updated November 4 2022 - 2:47pm, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A courtyard in the Gunnedah Hospital redevelopment.

The Gunnedah community is being invited to take a first look at the design for their new hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.