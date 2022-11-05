LYN Wright's father used to tell her she had her eyes too close to her bladder.
"I cried too much over silly things," she said.
The self-described "empath" from Manilla is a finalist in a search for Australia and New Zealand's kindest person.
She was nominated by a friend who was blown away when Ms Wright began providing elderly people with home cooked meals during winter.
The 60-year-old watched on as prices for food and electricity rose, and when it was brought to her attention that members of her community were struggling to make ends meet, she took action.
She ended up cooking and delivering 45 meals per week to 15 anonymous clients.
"I just set the gears in motion," the retired nurse said.
"I just spent one day cooking all the meats. The next day, I do the potatoes or veg. Then on the Saturday we went out and delivered them all.
"It's just routine. You've got to have a good routine."
She said it was rewarding because she earnt the trust of the people she helped, and saw the difference it made.
"The cuddles you get off them," she said.
She didn't allow anyone else to cook in her kitchen, because she "had it up to scratch," but when her community heard what she was doing they offered help in the form of funds.
"That was good, it was less I had to spend," she said.
She "absolutely" thinks the world should be a little bit kinder.
"I think my age comes into play," she said.
"I think we did it harder when we were young, so we appreciate any help we can get, and then we know to help other people.
"It's that easy."
Ms Wright is headed to Melbourne ahead of World Kindness Day on November 13, with 10 other worthy competitors.
The trip is all expenses paid and she's in the running to win a $2000 cash reward, courtesy of clothing and homewares store Black Pepper.
She doesn't expect to win, but she's grateful just the same.
"I just feel I won't, not a little country girl," she said.
