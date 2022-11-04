Wallabies coach Dave Rennie says Jock Campbell has "earned the right to start for his country" after selecting the Inverell product at fullback for Sunday morning's (AEST) test against France.
After making his debut off the bench against Scotland last week, Campbell will wear the 15 in what looms as one of the Wallabies' toughest tests of their Spring Tour, with the French ranked No.2 in the world.
He comes into the starting side for Tom Banks and will team up with Tom Wright and Andrew Kellaway as the back three as he continues what has been a couple of weeks he won't forget in a hurry.
Reflecting on his debut to the media this week, the 27-year-old said it was "an unreal experience".
"I think one thing that made it was playing at somewhere like Murrayfield," he said. "65,000 people, very loud, and the anthem was something pretty special; to hear the Scottish anthem and how they do it."
It was a bit of a rollercoaster lead-in with Campbell rolling his ankle in the gym on the Monday.
He admitted when he "looked down straight after" he thought he was "done".
"When the team was announced I was just sitting there with the Game Ready (wrap) on and obviously a bit nervous whether I'd be able to play or not," he said.
The other complication in that was that his parents Stewart and Louise were planning to fly over for the special moment.
"They had to leave before Thursday's session," Campbell said. "There was a little bit of risk for them but I assured them (after the physios assured him) I'd be right. They were a bit nervous."
But as they say, all's well that ends well, and having them over there made it all the more special.
"It was awesome to see them here," he said in a video on the Wallabies Facebook.
"I feel like it's not just my cap, it's shared amongst my family with all the hard work not only my parents have done but also my brother and sister."
He also spoke of the support from his hometown.
"It's cool to have people in my hometown still supporting me, it's nice," he told reporters.
He did though have to explain to team-mate Will Skelton, who was put up for the media with him, where the Sapphire City is.
"It's in country NSW," Campbell told him.
After thinking he was going on "about four different times" only to have to "sit back down", he will be straight into the action this time round.
"Jock's had a great year for Queensland and the Australia A side and has earned the right to start for his country," Rennie said.
One of four changes to the starting XV, he indicated it was always on the cards.
"We were keen to give him a start early in the tour," the Wallabies mentor said.
Asked if there was any consideration to shifting Kellaway to 15 instead, Rennie responded that they "like Kells on the wing".
The game will be played at the friendlier time of 7am on Sunday morning and will be broadcast live on Stan Sport.
