The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Rugby Union: Jock Campbell looking forward to continuing 'unreal' Wallabies ride

By Samantha Newsam
November 4 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jock Campbell said it was awesome to have his parents Stewart and Louise travel over from Inverell and be there at Murrayfield for his Wallabies debut. Picture Wallabies

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie says Jock Campbell has "earned the right to start for his country" after selecting the Inverell product at fullback for Sunday morning's (AEST) test against France.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.