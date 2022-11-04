The Northern Daily Leader

Kobe Bone signs with Cowboys feeder club Mackay Cutters

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated November 4 2022 - 2:26pm, first published 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kobe Bone has linked with the Mackay Cutters in the Queensland Cup. Picture by Mark Bode

Kobe Bone was about four hours north of Mackay zooming towards what he hopes is his destiny.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.