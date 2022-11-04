Kobe Bone was about four hours north of Mackay zooming towards what he hopes is his destiny.
Beside him in the vehicle was his father, Phil, who will help the 20-year-old settle into his new home at Mackay - where he aims to impress next season after securing a deal with the coastal city's Queensland Cup side, the Cutters.
Linking with the Cowboys' feeder club has brought Bone's NRL dream into sharp focus.
"This feels like the closest I've ever been to it," he said of playing in the NRL, adding: "Who knows what could happen next year, or even in a few months' time."
The Cutters signed Bone after he impressed playing lock for North Tamworth this year.
Bone said Bears coach Paul Boyce knows Cutters head of football Kim Williams and provided him with regular reports on his playing progress last season.
"But nothing was confirmed until about two months ago," Bone said of linking with Mackay.
"It means a lot," he said of the move. "Obviously, staying in Tamworth, you're not gonna get very far.
"It's just a good opportunity to take it another step forward and go a bit further with what I wanna try and do."
Bone impressed for North Sydney's SG Ball Cup side in 2021, locking down a second-row starting spot, before playing a handful of first-grade games for Wyong in the Newcastle competition that year.
When COVID resulted in the Newcastle competition being aborted, the former Oxley High student returned to Tamworth to work as a concreter and play for North Tamworth.
Bone said that playing a full season with the Bears was invaluable in terms of his Queensland Cup preparation.
He explained: "That was probably one of the best years I've had ... Just with the senior boys that were around me, I reckon they just got me to another level that I haven't really been at."
Relocating 16 hours away from his family and friends "is obviously big", Bone said, before adding: "But you've gotta do what you've gotta do, I guess."
In Mackay, Bone will live with his former North Sydney teammate Blake Coombes. The Cutters have organised Bone work as a storeman.
"I wanted to keep doing what I was doing [concreting]," he said. "But they [Mackay] were like, 'Nah, we want you to stay outta the sun.'"
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
