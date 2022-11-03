The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby Union: Jock Campbell to make his starting debut against France

By Rugby Australia
Updated November 4 2022 - 9:12am, first published 8:57am
Jock Campbell has been named to make his Wallabies starting debut. Picture: Andrew Phan/Wallabies Media

Inverell-born Jock Campbell will make his starting debut for the Wallabies in Paris against France on Saturday night (local time).

