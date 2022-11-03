Inverell-born Jock Campbell will make his starting debut for the Wallabies in Paris against France on Saturday night (local time).
After impressing in his first Test against Scotland on Saturday, Campbell has been named at fullback and will work with a back three that is otherwise unchanged with Tom Wright and Andrew Kellaway on the wings.
Campbell is one of four changes to the starting XV with Taniela Tupou running on as tighthead prop after Allan Alaalatoa was ruled out with concussion.
"Jock's had a great year for Queensland and the Australia A side and has earned the right to start for his country," Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.
He joins captain James Slipper and hooker David Porecki in the front row, the former playing his 125th Test for the Wallabies.
Waratahs leader Lalakai Foketi returns to the gold jersey at inside centre after missing out in Edinburgh and will reignite his midfield partnership with Len Ikitau who starts at outside centre for the eighth consecutive Test.
The final change to the run-on side sees Nic White back in the number nine jersey for the first time since the side played South Africa in Sydney, combining with Bernard Foley who will again steer the side from flyhalf.
Brumbies teammates Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville will again be important at the set-piece as the starting lock pairing, the former making a strong impact in the side's one point win at BT Murrayfield.
An unchanged backrow sees Waratahs duo Jed Holloway and Michael Hooper as the blindside and openside flanker respectively, with Rob Valetini anchoring the scrum in the familiar number eight jersey. Hooper passing great mate Adam Ashley-Cooper last weekend to become the outright fourth most-capped Wallaby with 122 Test appearances.
Western Force front rower Tom Robertson has been named to play his first Test for 2022, and is one of just five players (Foley, Hooper, Slipper, Skelton) in the matchday 23 who were involved the last time the side played at Stade de France, where they earned a 25-23 win in 2016.
He joins new club teammate Folau Fainga'a and Rebels loosehead prop Matt Gibbon as the finishing front row.
Stade Rochelais lock and 2022 European Champion, Will Skelton has been selected for his first match in Wallaby gold this year, named as the finishing second rower, while Pete Samu has recovered from a back injury to return to the team as the backrow cover.
NSW captain Jake Gordon will bring energy as the reserve scrumhalf, while Hunter Paisami shifts back to the pine as the midfield cover. The versatile Reece Hodge rounds out the matchday 23 in what will be his 61st Test for his country.
"While we were happy to get a win to start the tour, we know we have a lot more in us and will need to be much better on Saturday against what is probably the best team in the world," Rennie said.
"To play France in Paris less than one year out from a Rugby World Cup here is an incredible opportunity and one we're all excited by."
