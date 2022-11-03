Recovering from flood damage is expected to be a complicated process, but the arrival of Recovery Assistance Points should help smooth the path.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the Recovery Assistance Points were coming to Carroll and Gunnedah to "support families, farmers and business owners recover from the successive flood events".
"Recovery Assistance Points function as a first port of call for people needing to access the various flood recovery support on offer," he said.
One of the main challenges for residents in the aftermath of the flooding will be getting together the array of documents needed.
For those with only physical copies of such documents there will be help to replace any that are damaged.
Mr Anderson said locals will also be able to "receive assistance with the physical clean-up, and access emergency accommodation or utilise mental health services".
Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said it was important to make accessing support as straightforward as possible.
Carroll's assistance point will open at Carroll Public School on David Street and will opeate from Monday, November 7 between 3pm and 7pm.
In Gunnedah the assistance point will be at the Salvation Army on Tempest Street from Tuesday, November 8, opening from 10am to 4pm.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
