The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Flood recovery assistance point will arrive soon for Carroll and Gunnedah

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
November 4 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cars stuck in North Gunnedah floodwaters. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Recovering from flood damage is expected to be a complicated process, but the arrival of Recovery Assistance Points should help smooth the path.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.