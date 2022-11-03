The Big Golden Guitar in Tamworth, home of country music and the first official BIG W store, has been reimagined into a Christmas spectacle to herald the beginning of the festive season.
The half-tonne Australian icon has been electrified with a light projection and supersized presents, with Christmas carols playing to the delight of passers-by.
"With BIG W's first official store opening in Tamworth over 45 years ago, it was only fitting that we brought Santa Hands to life in one of Australia's most iconic landmarks, the BIG Golden Guitar," Kath Toner, Operations Manager at BIG W said.
"The half-tonne Australian icon will be lit up for tonight, where passers-by can kick off the festive season with a show stopping light projection, supersized presents and the sound of Christmas carols, all night long."
Thursday, November 3 is the last chance to catch the guitar all dolled up in lights for Christmas.
The lights go on from 7pm.
